OAKLAND (KRON) — There was powerful testimony on Wednesday in the preliminary hearing of the Ghost Ship fire where 36 people lost their lives.

For the first time, an assistant fire marshal revealed more information about the origin and the cause of the fire.

Asst. Fire Marshal Maria Sabitini testified in court how a team of fire experts carefully analyzed the warehouse looking for how and why the tragic fire ever happened.

On the stand, Sabitini explained how a team of more than a dozen fire investigators sifted through the debris looking for evidence to seek out the origin and cause of the deadly Ghost Ship fire.

Sabitini said upon analysis of burn patterns and the charred ceiling, the origin was determined to be in the northwest bottom corner of the building. She said, “Due to the excessive amount of flammable materials in the space, such as furniture used as room dividers, it led to the significant spread of the fire.”

As for the heat source or cause, she said the team ruled out several refrigerators discovered in the living area. They also ruled out propane tanks and natural gas as an ignition source.

As for why the massive fire erupted, she said the team was unable to single out a cause but later added on the stand, in her opinion, that it was most likely a failure of the electrical system.

Following the fire, tenants talked with KRON4 about the wiring inside the warehouse, saying the power would go out all of the time.

Tenant Carmen Brito, who testified the other day, said she used an extension cord in her space, but it would blow up often and she would have to reset the breaker.

A contractor called the electrical system dangerous.

Derick Almena and Max Harris are facing 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for creating the conditions of the warehouse that lead to the deaths of the victims.

Also on the stand, a tenant discussed how he braved the flames and ran into the building repeatedly to try and save victims.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES