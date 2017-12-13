VIDEO: Baby goes snowboarding before her first birthday

By and Published:

 

(KRON/CNN) — Just shy of her first birthday and already a sensation on the mountain.

An Idaho girl is taking the basin by storm.

Cash Rowley is hitting the slopes at Bogus Basin Mountain Resort.

Her parents, Nick and Whitney Rowley, of Boise, bought their daughter the pint-sized, pink and purple snowboard just weeks after she was born.

Their goal is to have little Cash snowboarding by her first birthday.

“And when she started walking at 9 months, it was like alright, we can do this, and then just to see her on the ski hill, I kind of starting tearing up, of course, like a sappy mom that I am,” Whitney said.

The parents helped teach her how to board by practicing on their living room carpet.

Her father says the toddler may try surfing lessons in California this February.

Either way, it is full speed ahead for the Rowleys and their baby on board.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s