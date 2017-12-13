(KRON/CNN) — Just shy of her first birthday and already a sensation on the mountain.

An Idaho girl is taking the basin by storm.

Cash Rowley is hitting the slopes at Bogus Basin Mountain Resort.

Her parents, Nick and Whitney Rowley, of Boise, bought their daughter the pint-sized, pink and purple snowboard just weeks after she was born.

Their goal is to have little Cash snowboarding by her first birthday.

“And when she started walking at 9 months, it was like alright, we can do this, and then just to see her on the ski hill, I kind of starting tearing up, of course, like a sappy mom that I am,” Whitney said.

The parents helped teach her how to board by practicing on their living room carpet.

Her father says the toddler may try surfing lessons in California this February.

Either way, it is full speed ahead for the Rowleys and their baby on board.

