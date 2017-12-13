VIDEO: Bay Area Spare the Air alert in effect for 6th consecutive day



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Today marks the sixth consecutive Spare the Air day for the Bay Area.

The alert was extended through Thursday.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says air quality in the North Bay is the worst.

This area is unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people who already experience breathing problems.

The East Bay, South Bay, and coastal areas are listed in the “moderate” category.

Usually, Spare the Air days are issued in the winter time because of wood-burning. During these alerts it is illegal to burn wood, logs, and other solid materials inside or outside your home.

Violators are subject to fines.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES