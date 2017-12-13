VIDEO: Carmel to record visitors’ license plates

CARMEL (CNN) — The small city of Carmel-by-the-Sea in California is planning to install six security cameras in an effort to protect the community, deter crime, and catch criminals.

The cameras, which would be mounted on power poles, would have license plate readers, which could prove useful in investigating a crime.

“We have an opportunity in Carmel, with our geographic, the way we’re laid out,” Police Chief Paul Tomasi said. “So, there’s very few exits out of town, so if we put up a few cameras around town, we can capture people coming in and out of our town.”

The chief says the information will be stored at Carmel police for about six months and not shared with national databases.

