Woman carjacked by 2 men at Bay Fair BART Station

SAN LEANDRO (KRON)–A woman was carjacked by two men Tuesday evening at the Bay Fair BART Station in San Leandro.
According to BART police, the incident happened around 7:32 p.m.
The victim was parked on the Lewelling Boulevard side of the station, when she was approached by the suspects who are described as Black males.
One of the suspects held a gun to the woman and demanded her car. A second man joined the suspect and drove off with the victim’s car and purse.
Responding officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the victim’s vehicle.
- SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR ED LEE DIES AT 65
- REMEMBERING SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR ED LEE
- WHO IS ACTING MAYOR OF SAN FRANCISCO, LONDON BREED?
- SIERRA LAMAR’S KILLER TO BE SENTENCED
- ARREST MADE IN 1980 COLD-CASE MURDER OF ANTIOCH GIRL
- GET YOUR MORTGAGE OR RENT PAID IN 2018