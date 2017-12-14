AAA says California gas prices dropping just in time for holiday travel



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Californians are getting some much-needed relief at the pump as an early Christmas present.

That price drop comes in handy as drivers start heading to their holiday destinations.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes noticed some of the lowest gas prices in Fremont, where it cost $3.04 per gallon.

Gas prices have dropped an average of 12 cents across the state since Nov.

Gas prices in San Francisco are an average of $3.27, that as a 6-cent drop from last month.

In Oakland, prices are an average of $3.14 and $3.12 in San Jose. Both San Jose and Oakland saw a drop of 9 cents.

The price drop is due to several factors including decreased travel demand. More gas stations are also selling the cheaper winter blend of gasoline, which is less refined and cheaper to produce.

While there’s been a dip in prices for California, the national average is much lower at 2.45 a gallon.

