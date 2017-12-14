Does chicken soup really help fight a cold?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Chicken Soup is not only good for the soul but also good for fighting a cold.

Researchers have found that chicken soup might have anti-inflammatory effects, easing symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections.

Experts say that the scent of the soup could also help clear sinuses. Hot soup more effectively moves things along in the upper and lower respiratory tract, which allows the body to rid itself of particles and infection.

The soup is also full of nutrient-rich food that could really when feeling ill.

