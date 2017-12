FBI still searching for Sierra LaMar despite murder conviction

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man convicted of killing Sierra LaMar is going to jail for the rest of his life, but the FBI announced on Thursday that they are still searching for the Morgan Hill teenager.

On Thursday, the FBI tweeted out a flier, saying they are continuing to ask for help in finding LaMar.

Antolin Garcia-Torres has been charged with her murder.

But it is still not clear exactly what happened, and her body has not been found.

Sierra went missing on her way to school on Mar. 2012.

