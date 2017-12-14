Made in the Bay: See’s Candies

Steve Aveson Published:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California has the sixth largest economy in the world.

And the Bay Area is a big part of that financial puzzle.

On Thursday, KRON4’s Steve Aveson profiled one sweet product made in the Bay Area that is known worldwide.

Watch the above video to see Steve’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s