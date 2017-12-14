Oakland school board votes to cut $9 million from budget



OAKLAND (KRON)– The Oakland Unified School District has voted to impose $9 million budget cut Monday night.

The budget cuts were approved 6-1.

Teachers and parents in Oakland voiced their anger at a heated school board meeting Wednesday night.

They’re rallying against what they call “morally wrong” cuts.

The district says the $9 million cut is down from the $15 million they were originally proposing. Oakland Unified says they had to make the cuts or the state would have intervened, which could have led to school closures.

The Oakland Education Association was asking the district to limit the cuts to $1.2 million.

KRON4’s Will Tran says the board has to determine where the money will be cut from and vote on possible layoffs.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES