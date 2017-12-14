Police: Car set ablaze in Bayview neighborhood after argument

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police searching for a group of women who allegedly set a car on fire after a verbal altercation Thursday night.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the incident happened around 9:26 p.m. near the 100 block of Cameron Street in the city’s Bayview District.

A group of five women got into an argument with a female victim. The altercation escalated when one of the suspects pepper-sprayed a man that was with the victim.

One of the suspects set the female victim’s car on fire and the group fled the scene in an unknown direction.

