Sausalito pilot caught in Alabama with 38 pounds of marijuana

ALABAMA (KRON)–An Alabama narcotics team arrested a Sausalito man who had allegedly transported over 38 pounds of marijuana by plane.
According to the Decatur Police Department, on Saturday they received information about a suspicious aircraft flying into Pryor Regional Airfield.
Officers observed the plane as it landed around 3:45 p.m. After the pilot parked the aircraft, investigators approached him to perform a pilot certification inspection.
The pilot was identified as Sausalito resident, Yevgeny Faktorovich, who police said was extremely nervous.
Officers searched the plane and a K-9 indicated the presence of drugs. A further search of the aircraft revealed a large garbage bag, a suitcase, and a black plastic storage bin full of marijuana.
Each container had 12 to 15 plastic baggies containing anywhere from half a pound to two pounds of marijuana, according to authorities. The combined weight of the marijuana totaled over 38 pounds.
Faktorovich was arrested and transported to an Alabama jail.
