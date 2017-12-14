Sentencing date set for man acquitted in Kate Steinle murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A sentencing date has been set for Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who’s expected to face a judge for immigration and gun violations.
His sentencing will take place on Jan. 5 at 10 a.m.
Federal authorities charged Zarate less than a week after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder for the shooting death of Kate Steinle.
Garcia Zarate was indicted on Dec. 5 on two gun charges. A San Francisco jury convicted him of a state charge of felon in possession of a firearm after acquitting him of murder and assault for the July 1, 2015 shooting.
The state conviction carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail. He has been in jail since the day of the shooting.
The shooting sparked a national debate over immigration Because Garcia Zarate was deported to his native Mexico five times before he was arrested a few hours after the shooting.
Garcia Zarate said a gun he found accidentally fired when he picked it up.
