Sentencing date set for man acquitted in Kate Steinle murder

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, which is what his attorney says is the birth name of the man who has been known by a number of aliases, including Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez. A jury has been selected for the murder trial of Zarate, whose case set off a national debate over sanctuary cities and immigration during last year's presidential campaign after he was accused of shooting and killing a woman on a popular San Francisco pier. Opening arguments are set for Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (San Francisco Police Department via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A sentencing date has been set for Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who’s expected to face a judge for immigration and gun violations.

His sentencing will take place on Jan. 5 at 10 a.m.

Federal authorities charged Zarate less than a week after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder for the shooting death of Kate Steinle.

Garcia Zarate was indicted on Dec. 5 on two gun charges. A San Francisco jury convicted him of a state charge of felon in possession of a firearm after acquitting him of murder and assault for the July 1, 2015 shooting.

The state conviction carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail. He has been in jail since the day of the shooting.

The shooting sparked a national debate over immigration Because Garcia Zarate was deported to his native Mexico five times before he was arrested a few hours after the shooting.

Garcia Zarate said a gun he found accidentally fired when he picked it up.

