SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fire crews rescued a swimmer Thursday afternoon who was reportedly bitten by a sea lion, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Fire officials tweeted at 2:05 p.m. about a bay rescue that happened near Pier 45.

One person was pulled out of the water with injuries from a sea lion bite, officials said.

Further details were not made available.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

BAY RESCUE @SFPD MARINE07 Pulled 1 subject out of the water with reported sea lion bite extremity injury being treated by @SFPD officers as they bring victim to pier 45 to meet our medics pic.twitter.com/eDwEPKerid — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) December 14, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES