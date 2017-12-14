The World According to Gary: Local gives Ball brothers a glimpse of Lithuania



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radmihch and Darya Folsom talk about the Ball brothers heading overseas, Warriors face off against the Dallas Mavericks, and Ayesha Curry’s baking show gets the ball.

Ayesha Curry’s cooking show, “The Great American Baking Show” was canceled after one of the judges, Johnny Iuzzini was accused of sexual harassment.

The Mavericks are hoping for a second straight win over the Warriors Thursday night, but that won’t be easy.

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball signed one-year contracts with the Prienu Vytautas a Lithuanian basketball team. The Ball brothers will be in for a culture shock, swapping their Chino Hills home for a small town in Europe.

