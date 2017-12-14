VIDEO: Man snatches packages from family’s home in Oakland



OAKLAND (KRON)–Holiday package thieves are on the hunt. This time a home in Oakland was targeted and the alleged thieves were caught on surveillance video.

A KRON4 viewer sent in video of the incident that happened at her family’s home Wednesday morning. She says two deliveries were dropped off on their front porch at 6:01 a.m. and 7:20 a.m.

Home surveillance video shows a man jumping out of a silver car that is parked in the middle of the street. After the suspect makes it to the top of the porch, he snatches the two packages.



He hops back into the passenger side of the vehicle and the driver speeds off.

The family says the packages were gifts for their children and hope the public can help catch the thieves responsible.

