VIDEO: Preschoolers fight over baby Jesus in Nativity play

KNOXVILLE, TN (WFLA) – A Tennessee congregation erupted in laughter at a church Nativity pageant when some preschoolers started fighting over the baby Jesus doll.

The brawl broke out Sunday during a church Nativity pageant in White Pine, Tennessee.

A two-year-old dressed as a sheep decided to snatch the baby Jesus doll and carry it to the other side of the little stage. After a brief scuffle, 3-year-old “Mary” busted out a headlock move.

The congregation erupted into laughter and the show went on after parental intervention.

