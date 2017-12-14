VIDEO: Robbers target six Merced County dairies

MERCED COUNTY (KSEE) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information to the whereabouts of two men responsible for robbing six county dairies early Thursday morning.

One of the targeted dairies, Matos Dairy Farms, caught the robbers on their security cameras. Footage shows the second the two men barged in and began assaulting and harassing workers. All dairies were hit between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Both suspects are male. One is thin, has light-colored hair or a shaved head, and was wearing a black long sleeve Converse All-Star shirt. The other suspect is described as heavy-set or large framed, he also was wearing black clothing.

It’s not known if the two were armed, but the thin suspect suggests they were.

Matos Dairy’s general manager, Michael Cardoso, said this is the first time this has happened at the dairy. He adds the dairy takes security very seriously since he’s heard of other dairies getting robbed in the past.

“You never really realize [it can happen] until it hits you here at home,” Cardoso said.

Deputy Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said this kind of streak hasn’t hit dairies in the county before. He said detectives are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

For now, he encourages dairies to have their workers more alert.

“If these workers are noticing any suspicious activity going on out in the area, or any suspicious vehicles, please give the sheriff’s department a call,” Allen said.

Allen also advises for dairies in the area to re-think their security.

It’s what Matos Dairy is doing. Cardoso said one thing they’ll definitely be doing soon is making all doors at their facilities keycard-access-only.

“We make sure our employees are the happiest, so they can take care of our animals,” he said. “These employees have families, too, and we want to make sure they’re safe and taken care of.”

The robbers made it off with about $100 and some of the workers’ personal property. Some have been roughed up, but the ones at Matos Dairy at least are fine.

Allen said there was a string of robberies at farms on the north end of the county in August. Also, that Stanislavsky County has had similar robberies recently.

Investigators are exploring whether or not all of these crimes are connected.

If you have any information about these crimes, you can call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445. You can call the investigations division specifically at 209-385-7472.

