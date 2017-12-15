3 arrested, 1 at large in year-old San Jose murder

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two men and a woman have been arrested in a year-old San Jose murder, police said on Friday.

One suspect is still on the loose in the murder of 18-year-old Cesar Ponce Sanchez.

On Wednesday, police arrested 24-year-old Angel SantaCruz, 21-year-old Jose Alcantar, and 40-year-old Alicia Vallejo. All three are of San Jose.

Ponce was shot to death at a gas station on Dec. 18, 2016.

The three have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

SantaCruz and Alcantar were booked for murder, and Vallejo was booked for accessory after the fact.

The fourth suspect, Joseph Duran, is accused of murder and is believed to have fled to Mexico.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 408-277-5283.

