All lanes of I-680 South shut down in Dublin after car crashes into pedestrian

PLEASANTON (KRON) — All lanes of Interstate 680 South have been shut down in Dublin after a fatal accident on Friday night.

The accident happened near the I-580 West ramp at around 8:30 p.m.

All lanes are blocked.

A car hit a pedestrian on the freeway.

There is no estimated time of the roadway reopening.

