PLEASANTON (KRON) — All lanes of Interstate 680 South have been shut down in Dublin after a fatal accident on Friday night.
The accident happened near the I-580 West ramp at around 8:30 p.m.
All lanes are blocked.
A car hit a pedestrian on the freeway.
There is no estimated time of the roadway reopening.
