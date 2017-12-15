PLEASANTON (KRON) — All lanes of Interstate 680 South have been shut down in Dublin after a fatal accident on Friday night.

The accident happened near the I-580 West ramp at around 8:30 p.m.

All lanes are blocked.

A car hit a pedestrian on the freeway.

There is no estimated time of the roadway reopening.

