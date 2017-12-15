Eminem to host pop-up with ‘mom’s spaghetti’ on the menu

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Rapper Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Rapper Eminem is hosting a promotional event in Detroit in the style of a pop-up restaurant with a menu featuring “mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem touted the Friday event at the Shelter club to promote his new album, “Revival,” in a tweet Thursday, saying: “Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up.”

He says food and exclusive merchandise will be available.

The spaghetti menu item is a nod to lyrics from his Oscar-winning hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie, “8 Mile,” in which he’s so nervous about competing in a rap battle that “there’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Last month, the rapper released a freestyle rap that derided President Donald Trump, focusing on Trump’s campaign against NFL national anthem protests.

