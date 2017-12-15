Grandmother kills baby by putting opioid in sippy cup, gets 20 years

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – A Pickens woman was sentenced to 20 years for killing her grandson by putting OxyCotin in his sippy cup, according to the solicitor’s office.
Angela Denise Brewer, 46, was convicted of Homicide by Child Abuse on Thursday.
Prosecutors said Brewer was the sole caretaker of her 14-month-old grandchild.
Brewer gave the child her OxyCotin in a sippy cup on Oct. 17, 2014, according to the solicitor’s report.
