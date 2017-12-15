Officials close San Francisco’s Aquatic Park after sea lion attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is in the hospital and a popular swimming area is closed after a sea lion attack in San Francisco Friday morning.

San Francisco Fire reported the rescue at Aquatic Park on Twitter at 9:07 a.m.

The man was taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

At first, people were warned to avoid the Aquatic Park area, or “swim at your own risk.”

Around 10:30 a.m., officials announced they are closing the park until further notice.

No further details were released.

This is the second sea lion attack in San Francisco in less than 24 hours.

The first happened Thursday afternoon near Pier 45.

Stay wit KRON4 for updates.

NPS is closing the beach to swimmers and the South End Rowing Club is asking its members to stay out of the water for the time being after a third person was bitten by a sea lion or seal in 4 days. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/63Hr4zaren — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) December 15, 2017

SEA LION UPDATE @GoldenGateNPS is closing Aquatic Park to swimmers and will have more information forthcoming. Public Safety agencies working together on safety plan regarding sea lion. NPS is the lead agency at this time. @SF_emergency @SFPD @LondonBreed https://t.co/SdXisTK2Ts — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) December 15, 2017

