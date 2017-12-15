Man wins $750k off scratcher from 7-Eleven store in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — A Bay Area man is $750,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Fremont.
Erik Mendoza purchased the scratcher when he stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station at 42245 Fremont Blvd. last Saturday.
“I couldn’t believe it. I was speechless,” Mendoza said of the moment he realized he won.
“I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t believe it,” he said.
Mendoza says he is thinking about buying a home with his winnings.
