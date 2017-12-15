Mountain lion spotted in backyard of San Mateo home

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A warning in San Mateo after a mountain lion is spotted in the backyard of a home on Thursday.

The homeowner saw the big cat at around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Parrott Drive.

The mountain lion then went back into a wooded area near St. John’s Cemetery.

If you see a mountain lion, police say you should face the animal, make yourself look big, and try to scare it off by making noise and throwing rocks.

SAFETY TIPS:

While again it would be rare for a mountain lion to approach humans, you can follow a few simple rules to keep you and your family safe:

Do not feed deer. It is illegal in California and it will attract mountain lions.

If you see a mountain lion DO NOT APPROACH IT, especially one that is feeding or with offspring. Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation.

Avoid hiking or jogging through wooded areas when mountain lions are most active—dawn, dusk, or at night.

Keep a close watch on small children when hiking or traveling in or about wooded areas.

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children.

For more information about mountain lions click here www.keepmewild.org

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MOUNTAIN LIONS PLEASE GO TO THE WEBSITE FOR THE FROM CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH & WILDLIFE: https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/

