Mountain lion spotted in backyard of San Mateo home

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A warning in San Mateo after a mountain lion is spotted in the backyard of a home on Thursday.
The homeowner saw the big cat at around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Parrott Drive.
The mountain lion then went back into a wooded area near St. John’s Cemetery.
If you see a mountain lion, police say you should face the animal, make yourself look big, and try to scare it off by making noise and throwing rocks.
SAFETY TIPS:
While again it would be rare for a mountain lion to approach humans, you can follow a few simple rules to keep you and your family safe:
- Do not feed deer. It is illegal in California and it will attract mountain lions.
- If you see a mountain lion DO NOT APPROACH IT, especially one that is feeding or with offspring. Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation.
- Avoid hiking or jogging through wooded areas when mountain lions are most active—dawn, dusk, or at night.
- Keep a close watch on small children when hiking or traveling in or about wooded areas.
- If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children.
- For more information about mountain lions click here www.keepmewild.org
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MOUNTAIN LIONS PLEASE GO TO THE WEBSITE FOR THE FROM CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH & WILDLIFE: https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/
