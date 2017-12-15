Mountain lion spotted in backyard of San Mateo home

By and Published:
(File Photo)

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A warning in San Mateo after a mountain lion is spotted in the backyard of a home on Thursday.

The homeowner saw the big cat at around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Parrott Drive.

The mountain lion then went back into a wooded area near St. John’s Cemetery.

If you see a mountain lion, police say you should face the animal, make yourself look big, and try to scare it off by making noise and throwing rocks.

SAFETY TIPS:

While again it would be rare for a mountain lion to approach humans, you can follow a few simple rules to keep you and your family safe:

  • Do not feed deer.  It is illegal in California and it will attract mountain lions.
  • If you see a mountain lion DO NOT APPROACH IT, especially one that is feeding or with offspring. Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation.
  • Avoid hiking or jogging through wooded areas when mountain lions are most active—dawn, dusk, or at night.
  • Keep a close watch on small children when hiking or traveling in or about wooded areas.
  • If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children.
  • For more information about mountain lions click here www.keepmewild.org

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MOUNTAIN LIONS PLEASE GO TO THE WEBSITE FOR THE FROM CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH & WILDLIFE:  https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s