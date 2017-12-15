Number of teens vaping sharply increases

FILE - In this July 16, 2015 file photo, Bruce Schillin exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at the Vapor Spot, in Sacramento, Calif.
FILE - In this July 16, 2015 file photo, Bruce Schillin exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at the Vapor Spot, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown faces a midnight deadline to act on six bills to restrict tobacco use in California, including one to raise the legal age to buy tobacco for smoking, dipping, chewing and vaping from 18 to 21. Brown must sign, veto or return the bills to the Legislature on Wednesday, May 4, or they automatically become law on Thursday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(KRON) — The number of teens who are using drugs is at its lowest since the 1990s, but there is a new alarming trend–the number teens vaping has gone through the roof.

Researchers found 1 out of every 3 high school seniors used a vape or E-cigarette, and 1 out of 6 high school seniors used a vape in the last month.

And many of those teens also admitted they don’t really know what they are vaping.

With some vaping products containing nicotine, health experts worry about teens becoming addicted.

Eleven percent of teens also admitted to using their vapes to smoke marijuana or hash oil.

Full study: https://www.drugabuse.gov/related-topics/trends-statistics/monitoring-future

