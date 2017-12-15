Oakland police expect sideshow activity tonight, ready to tow cars

Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are expecting sideshow activity on Friday night, authorities tweeted.

Police say they will be on patrol for “anticipated sideshow activity.” Authorities say they will also be ready to tow cars involved.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says it will also be looking for sideshows.

