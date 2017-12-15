OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are expecting sideshow activity on Friday night, authorities tweeted.

Police say they will be on patrol for “anticipated sideshow activity.” Authorities say they will also be ready to tow cars involved.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says it will also be looking for sideshows.

Dedicated OPD units this evening for anticipated sideshow activity, including PSTs to assist with towing involved vehicles. If you participate in sideshow activity, you will be ticketed and your vehicle will be towed. #Sideshow pic.twitter.com/NS2hamiZDv — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 16, 2017

