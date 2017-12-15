Study: Cruise control could solve traffic jams

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (KRON/CNN) — We all know traffic in the Bay Brea is bad, and there may be a solution to that–cruise control.

MIT researchers are proposing a new redesign that will eliminate stop-and-go traffic.

Simulations show that keeping the same distance in front and behind the vehicle will prevent traffic jams.

The only catch is enough drivers would need to adopt the technology before you see an immediate impact on the road.

Full study: https://www.csail.mit.edu/news/improving-traffic-tailgating-less

