Suspects in San Jose murder of ‘Miss Flo’ plead ‘not guilty’

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Three men arrested in connection to the San Jose murder of Floavis “Miss Flo” Douglas pleaded “not guilty” in court Thursday and Friday morning.

Zachary Cuen and Willie King entered their pleas Friday morning. Johnny Brown did so on Thursday.

Cuen and Brown are facing “special circumstance” allegations.

The 88-year-old woman died on Oct. 8, 2016 after she was brutally beaten during a home invasion attack on Sept. 12, 2016.

The prime suspect, Zachary Omar Cuen, 19, was arrested and charged with the murder on Nov. 3, 2016.

Police alleged that on Sept. 12, 2016, Zachary Cuen went to Arreola’s residence after his assault of Miss Flo.

Cuen was allegedly wearing clothing with fresh blood stains, driving Miss Flo’s stolen vehicle, and in possession of stolen property belonging to Miss Flo, police said.

Indicted by Grand Jury in Sept. 2016 murder Floavis “Miss Flo” Douglas, of San Jose, Zachary Cuen and Willie King entered “not guilty” pleas this morning. Johnny Brown did so on Thursday. Cuen & Brown face “special circumstances” allegation. pic.twitter.com/DndTVrlEfr — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 15, 2017

