The World According to Gary: 49ers look to keep win streak alive

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the 49ers getting ready to take on the Titans, the Raiders game getting expensive, and what LeBron said to Lonzo Ball.

The 49ers look to keep their two-game win streak alive at home against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.

The Raiders are also playing at home. If you’re still trying to buy a ticket, you’ve been officially warned – Prices are higher than Mt. Davis!

LeBron James, who will be a free agent after this season, is enticing the media once again. This time with a secretive conversation behind the cover of jerseys with Lonzo Ball.

Is he hinting he wants to ball in LA?

Find out in today’s Gary’s World!

