UPS employee delivers iPhone X pacakge, goes back to steal it

WFLA Published:
Photo courtesy of WFLA

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A UPS employee in Florida delivered an iPhone, then went back to the home to steal the package on Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jason Mohn, 47, of St. Petersburg, delivered the victim’s Apple iPhone X package to her front porch.

Mohn then allegedly returned two hours later and took the package, hiding it under his shirt and running away.

Both the delivery and the theft were caught on two home security cameras that were on the victim’s front porch.

The iPhone was found the next day by a UPS investigator inside Mohn’s work area, next to his belongings.

He faces a charge of grand theft, a felony.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s