CONCORD (KRON) — The Salvation Army is making a plea for donations, specifically for turkeys.

During the holidays, many families receive help from the Salvation Army, but the non-profit says donations are down by about 15 percent this year.

And they need about 500 frozen turkeys that will be given out to families in need.

Major Glen Madsen is with the Salvation Army in Concord. He says there is a great need for donations this holiday season.

But even though demand is high, Madsen says donations to the Salvation Army are actually down by about 15 percent.

He suspects donor fatigue has set in this year because many people donated to the victims of the North Bay fires.

In just a few days, the Salvation Army is set to kick off its annual toy and joy program where families in need will receive donated toys and a frozen turkey.

But Madsen says they are about 500 turkeys short of their goal and they are now hoping that the public will help them fill up this trailer.

Madsen says that through no fault of their own, many families struggle during the holidays. He hopes the Salvation Army can ease the burden for as many people as possible.

If anyone wants to donate, they can drop off a turkey at the Salvation Army at 3950 Clayton Road on Saturday or Monday and Tuesday of next week.

