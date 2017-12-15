RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KRON/CNN) — A cat missing from Georgia went on a ride of a lifetime.
He turned up in California.
The 5-year-old “Kitty Bitty” was able to hitch a ride on a Pepsi truck.
The little guy was discovered in Riverside County earlier this month.
He was dehydrated and hungry but is expected to be just fine.
The feline has been missing since the Fourth of July and his owners were ecstatic when they heard the good news.
He is currently resting while arrangements are being made to send him back home.
