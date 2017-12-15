VIDEO: Man accused of holding stepdaughter hostage for 19 years, fathering her 9 kids

OKLAHOMA (CNN) — A federal grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma man accused of holding his step-daughter captive for nearly two decades and fathering her nine kids.

Henri Michelle Piette is also accused of raping, beating and torturing the girl since she was 11 or 12-years-old.

The federal charges include kidnapping and traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity with a juvenile.

They come on top of state charges in Wagoner County, Oklahoma.

He pleaded “not guilty” to four sex crime felonies and remains in jail without bond.

He may end up being prosecuted on the federal and state charges at the same time.

Piette denies the allegations, saying in part, “they’ve been manipulated and they’re lying.”

