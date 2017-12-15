VIDEO: Public can pay final respects to Mayor Ed Lee today at San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Friday the public gets a chance to pay their final respects to San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning.
KRON4’s Will Tran is at City Hall this morning, where he says Lee’s body will lie in state.
The city expects thousands of people to show up to the viewing, which is open to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Each person who visits will be allowed a moment to say goodbye one last time before being escorted out by officials.
Officials did not say if this would be an open or closed-casket viewing.
Firefighters dropped an American flag over the entrance to City Hall in Mayor Lee’s honor.
This scene. The flag. The ladders. Always gives me a moment of pause. SF Mayor Ed Lee will lie in state
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) December 15, 2017
marquee this morn at bill graham civic auditorium San Francisco. Mayor Lee will lie in state this morn
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) December 15, 2017
People attending should know the public cannot park on Polk St. as it is reserved for firefighters and dignitaries.
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at age 65
