MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL TOUR

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors new arena off Third Street in the Mission Bay Area of San Francisco is sprouting up fast.

The developers say when this is completed, it will be a lot more than just a basketball stadium. It will bring all kinds of new events and attractions to the waterfront South of Market.

On Friday night, KRON4’s Gabe Slate got a tour of the new Chase Center, still under construction.

WATCH THE ABOVE VIDEO TO SEE THE FULL REPORT.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES