SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Closed to swimming; these signs are posted in San Francisco, warning people to stay out of the water after two attacks by sea lions in two days.
These attacks are happening at Aquatic Park in San Francisco.
Police pulled a swimmer from the water in the first attack. The second sent a swimmer to a trauma center.
Marine experts tell KRON4 these incidents are rare. They say there have been lots of sea lions and swimmers near Pier 39 over the years but less than a dozen bites in the last three years–and certainly not severe bites like the ones we saw the last couple of days.
The man bit at Aquatic Park in San Francisco on Friday morning suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to a trauma center. The victim on Thursday afternoon was bitten on the arm and was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.
Marine experts say sea lions are cute, but they are wild animals. They say they can be territorial and will protect themselves if they feel threatened. Or, and this is all speculation, the animals could have simply been curious.
At this time, they don’t have enough information to determine if the same animal bit the two people or if it was two different sea lions.
“Climate change basically changes their food availability and we see their migration, their pattern change when their food availability is different,” Marine Mammal Center Head Veterinarian Dr. Shaun Johnson said. “So, some years, we have a lot of sea lions here in the bay and some years we don’t have very many because their food is somewhere else and they follow the food. When there’s less food, their body condition is often affected. They’re unable to find enough food to make them happy and you know a hungry animal is certainly not a happy animal.”
Officials have closed Aquatic Park until at least Monday. And they recommend that people keep a safe distance from the sea lions.
And if you are bitten, leave the water as soon as possible because there is a chance of what’s called a mycoplasma infection that can cause fever, sore throat, and other flu-like symptoms.
MORE INFORMATION:
Specific to open-water swimmers:Bites and contact abrasions from sea lions and harbor seals are reported infrequently in open-water swimmers and typically involve the lower extremities. Because of the risk of Mycoplasma infection, treatment with a tetracycline is recommended in pinniped bites with signs of infection or serious trauma. Attempting to touch or pet sea lions or seals is inadvisable and prohibited by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Swimmers should leave the water as soon as possible after a bite or encounter. (Source: California Sea Lion (Zalophus californianus) and Harbor Seal (Phoca vitulina richardii) Bites and Contact Abrasions in Open-Water Swimmers: A Series of 11 Cases)The Marine Mammal Center reminds the public to enjoy all marine mammals from a safe distance, and call the Center’s 24-hour rescue hotline at 415-289-SEAL if you suspect there’s a problem.Tips to safely share the beaches:
- The best thing for people to do is to keep their distance. Keep a safe distance of at least 50 feet.
- If an animal appears ill or injured, don’t try to intervene. Call the Center’s 24-hour rescue hotline at 415-289-SEAL (7325). The Center will monitor the animal, and, if necessary, trained staff will rescue it safely.
- Don’t touch, and do not pick up, pour water on, or feed marine mammals. They are wild animals and can bite. They also are easily stressed by humans.
- Do not attempt to return an animal to the water. Seals and sea lions temporarily “haul-out” on land to rest. Harbor seal mothers often leave their pups ashore while they’re feeding at sea. A beached whale, dolphin, or porpoise should be reported immediately.Tips relevant to young pups:
-
The distinctive “mah! mah!” cry of a harbor seal pup may sound like a call for help, but it’s never a good idea to interfere. The mother may be just off-shore foraging for food for her pup, and if a human or dog gets too close, she may abandon the pup altogether.
-
Elephant seal pups should also be enjoyed from a safe distance. Like their harbor seal counterparts, they are quite photogenic on the beach and susceptible to encroachment.
-
Keeping a safe distance goes for drones too! Flying a drone too close to a resting seal or sea lion could harass and negatively alter its behavior, a violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Please remember to fly your drone responsibly and film wildlife at a safe distance.
