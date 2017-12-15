SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Closed to swimming; these signs are posted in San Francisco, warning people to stay out of the water after two attacks by sea lions in two days.

These attacks are happening at Aquatic Park in San Francisco.

Police pulled a swimmer from the water in the first attack. The second sent a swimmer to a trauma center.

Marine experts tell KRON4 these incidents are rare. They say there have been lots of sea lions and swimmers near Pier 39 over the years but less than a dozen bites in the last three years–and certainly not severe bites like the ones we saw the last couple of days.

The man bit at Aquatic Park in San Francisco on Friday morning suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to a trauma center. The victim on Thursday afternoon was bitten on the arm and was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

Marine experts say sea lions are cute, but they are wild animals. They say they can be territorial and will protect themselves if they feel threatened. Or, and this is all speculation, the animals could have simply been curious.

At this time, they don’t have enough information to determine if the same animal bit the two people or if it was two different sea lions.

“Climate change basically changes their food availability and we see their migration, their pattern change when their food availability is different,” Marine Mammal Center Head Veterinarian Dr. Shaun Johnson said. “So, some years, we have a lot of sea lions here in the bay and some years we don’t have very many because their food is somewhere else and they follow the food. When there’s less food, their body condition is often affected. They’re unable to find enough food to make them happy and you know a hungry animal is certainly not a happy animal.”

Officials have closed Aquatic Park until at least Monday. And they recommend that people keep a safe distance from the sea lions.

And if you are bitten, leave the water as soon as possible because there is a chance of what’s called a mycoplasma infection that can cause fever, sore throat, and other flu-like symptoms.

