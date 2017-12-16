Accused burglar gets stuck in chimney in Sacramento, has to be rescued

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (WFLA/AP) — A man accused of trying to burglarize a business near Sacramento ended up having to be rescued from a chimney.

Police in Citrus Heights received a 911 call Wednesday from a man who said he was stuck in a chimney.

According to police, 32-year-old Jesse Berube slid down the chimney to try sneaking into the business, but he ended up getting stuck.

Berube couldn’t get himself out of the chimney, but was able to move around enough to call 911 for help.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded and used special equipment to extricate him.

He was not injured.

Police called Berube a “criminal Santa” who “does not have the same skills as the real deal.”

Berube was arrested for burglary, and is seen in his mugshot covered in ash and soot.

