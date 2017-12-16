Ex-wife charged with murder in 2010 death of former NBA player

MEMPHIS, TN (AP) — Authorities say the ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been charged with first-degree murder in his death more than seven years ago.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said Saturday that Sherra Wright faces charged in the death of her ex-husband, a Memphis native who played for five teams over 13 seasons as a forward and center in the NBA. Wright played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2008 to 2009.

Police records show Sherra Wright was arrested in Riverside County, California on Friday night.

Wright’s body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010 – 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. He was shot multiple times. The seven-year investigation into his death has been one of the Memphis Police Department’s most high-profile unsolved cases.

Billy R. Turner was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on Dec. 5 in Wright’s death.

He has pleaded not guilty. Media reports have said he and Sherra Wright attended the same church.

