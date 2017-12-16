High winds cause havoc across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Strongs winds are wreaking havoc across the Bay Area.
Down power poles, trees and, and boat rescues were just handful of incidents fire crews responded to.
UPDATE: So far 10+ boats assisted,a windsurfer in distress, a person in the water and multiple people removed from boats, 3 sunken vessels.
— Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) December 16, 2017
High winds have caused multiple boats to be adrift and persons needing assistance getting back to safety. Use caution. @NWSBayArea
— Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) December 16, 2017
