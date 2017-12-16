High winds knock tree in Novato, causing temporary power outage

By Published:

NOVATO (KRON) — Heavy winds knocked down a tree, causing a power outage for over 2,000 Novato PG&E customers Saturday morning.

2,440 people lost power when the tree went down around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Trumbull Ave.

By 11:30 a.m. PG&E restored power to all customers.

Novato Fire confirms they have cleared the tree and any other debris from the road.

There is no hazard to the public, Novato Fire said.

