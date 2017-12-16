Major medical emergency shuts down Powell Street BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Powell Street BART Station is closed Saturday due to a major medical emergency.
Riders avoid the station and expect delays.
MUNI is available to BART passengers in downtown San Francisco.
There is no estimated time for when the station will be reopened.
