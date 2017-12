Balloon to blame for power outage in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)–Pacific Gas and Electric crews restored power to nearly 3,000 customers in Oakland on Saturday afternoon.

The outage happened around 4:17 p.m. and impacted 2,851 residents.

Officials said a mylar balloon made contact with an overhead power line which knocked out power in the area.

Those types of balloons should be secured at all times.

