BART’s Powell St. Station open following medical emergency

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Powell St. BART Station is open after being closed Saturday morning due to a medical emergency, according to BART officials.

The incident was first reported at 10:25 a.m.

Trains were not stopping at Powell St. Station, and MUNI provided transportation for BART passengers in downtown San Francisco affected by the station’s closure.

An ambulance an medical examiner were on scene, but no details about the emergency have been released.

BART officials sent an alert that the station was reopened at 11:51 a.m.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s