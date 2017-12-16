BART’s Powell St. Station open following medical emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Powell St. BART Station is open after being closed Saturday morning due to a medical emergency, according to BART officials.

The incident was first reported at 10:25 a.m.

Trains were not stopping at Powell St. Station, and MUNI provided transportation for BART passengers in downtown San Francisco affected by the station’s closure.

An ambulance an medical examiner were on scene, but no details about the emergency have been released.

BART officials sent an alert that the station was reopened at 11:51 a.m.

POWL stn has reopened and trains are making normal stops in all dirs. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 16, 2017

Stn closure at POWL due to a major medical emergency, trains will not be stopping at POWL stn. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 16, 2017

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES