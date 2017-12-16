Police: Gunman steals student’s laptop on UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are looking for an alleged gunman accused of robbing a U.C. Berkeley student’s laptop on campus Friday.

It happened around 6:56 p.m. on the southwest side of Wheeler Hall, according to campus police.

Police say two male students were walking up to Wheeler Hall when they were approached.

“The suspect told the victim to drop his laptop while reaching in his waistband and pulling out a gun,” police said.

The victim reportedly dropped his laptop and ran into the hall.

The students were not injured in the incident.

Police searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

He is described by police as a Hispanic man, 20-25-years-old with a “light complexion,” and light mustache and beard. He is 5’8″ 5’9″ and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds. Police say he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you contact the following:

University of California Police Department

Criminal Investigation Bureau

(510) 642-0472 / 8AM–5PM / during business hours, except holidays

(510) 642-6760 / All other times

UCPD would like to remind the campus community about the following safety tips:

Utilize the free Night Safety Services located at http://nightsafety.berkeley.edu

Be alert and aware of your surroundings

When out and about, keep your electronic devices out of public view as they are a popular robbery target

If you need help dial 911 or use a Blue Light emergency phone (located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column).

Please do not delay in calling law enforcement. UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner to assist us in intervening in potential criminal actively and apprehending suspects.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES