Right-wing protesters, sanctuary city supporters clash in San Francisco



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The season of joy and love was interrupted Saturday afternoon when a group of right-wing protestors took to Union Square in protest of San Francisco’s sanctuary city status.

Demonstrators were met by counter-protesters and it quickly evolved into a shouting match with each side accusing the other of fascism.

San Francisco police were on scene to monitor activity. In an effort to prevent any violence, officers kept the two groups separate.

The recent court decision in the death of Kate Steinle didn’t escape the taunts traded by both sides.

“They’re using the death of Kate Steinly to attack all immigrants,” one protester said.

The event was filled with sound and fury that came to no resolve.

