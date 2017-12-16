Strong winds, low humidity trigger red flag warning for Bay Area

Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Strong winds around parts of the Bay Area are causing some concern, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning.

The warning went into effect Friday evening at 10 p.m. and is expected to last through 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Winds are expected to be the strongest in the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills.

A high wind advisory is also in place due to breezy conditions and low humidity.

