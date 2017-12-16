VIDEO: Family’s ‘Winter Pun-derland’ lights up Internet

COSTA MESA, CA (WCMH) — It’s the most pun-derful time of the year for one California family, whose holiday display is delighting neighbors and Internet strangers alike.

Kyle and Cori Gunderson decorated the front of their home for Christmas this year and decided to include some truly impressive puns as decor. The front of their garage is adorned with the words “Winter Punderland,” and the letters of the alphabet are hung with care above the garage door. There is one letter missing, though– the “L.”

No-el, get it?

In a Facebook video, Cori leads viewers through the punderland experience.

Highlights include actor The Rock poking out from behind a tree (“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”), and a row of candy with actor Michael Caine’s face attached to the front as “Candy Caines.”

Kyle says there are 10 puns, and Cori helped him “weed out” some others, including the idea to decorate with a goat on a mountain whose tail was on fire (Goat tail lit on the mountain = “Go Tell It On The Mountain”) and photos of actor Chris Pine on some cones for “Pine cones.”

“Friends and family have gotten a kick out of the responses we have received from the video,” Kyle told NBC4. “It was so much fun while decorating and having the neighbors watch and guess as new puns went up. One of my favorite comments was hearing a neighbor tell another neighbor while I was decorating, ‘Hmmm… must be a Millennial thing.’”

Kyle said his father and grandfather are big fans of a good pun. Kyle works in real estate marketing, and said he often finds a way to incorporate puns into his work.

Watch the Gundersons’ video below:

