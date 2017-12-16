VIDEO: GLIDE Church hosts Annual Toy Bag Giveaway in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — GLIDE Church is hosting their Annual Toy Bag Giveaway Saturday morning in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is at the event this morning at 330 Ellis St. at Taylor St.

She says long lines were already forming before 7:00 a.m. for the giveaway, which goes from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or until all the toys are distributed.

GLIDE and First Republic Bank are working together to brighten the holiday season for families in need with children 11-years-old and younger.

“Bringing joy and love to the children of the Tenderloin and San Francisco is especially important this time of year and a wonderful reminder of the true meaning of the holidays,” said Karen Hanrahan, GLIDE President and CEO. “It is so heartwarming to see the face of a child light up when they receive a bag of new toys.”

Happy Saturday! Today @GLIDEsf is giving away thousands of new toys to kids in the Tenderloin community. pic.twitter.com/kghSWkPbUj — Camila Bernal (@CamilaBernal) December 16, 2017

Other community members are pitching in to help make this year’s event even more special.

This year’s giveaway features a children’s festival with face painting, Legos, a magic show, and other activities that kids and their families can enjoy while waiting to receive their toys.

“Donations of money, gift cards or unwrapped, new toys to GLIDE can be left at GLIDE at 330 Ellis Street (at Taylor). Dolls of color are especially welcome. No guns or war toys, and please leave toys unwrapped,” organizers said.

Other companies that helped make the toy giveaway possible are Macy’s, Yelp, The Battery, Wells Fargo, WeWork, Madison Reed, Google, Lending Home, Facebook, and MuleSoft.

