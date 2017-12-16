VIDEO: Tree slams into Antioch home

ANTIOCH (KRON)–Residents in Antioch were without power Saturday after a tree crashed into a family home.

Contra Costa fire crews and PG&E were called to the home on West 10th Street.

The homeowner, James Francis, said he ran outside when he heard the noise and realized there was a big problem instantly.

Francis said he’s waiting for PG&E to determine whether power at the home can be restored.

There’s no word on what knocked the tree down or if it’s weather-related.

